EPD: 1 person shot, 1 stabbed following incident on Ruston Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirmed one person was shot and another stabbed on Sunday night.

EPD officials say the incident happened on the 1300 block of Ruston Avenue.

Police say the call originally came in around 10:20 p.m.

Officers tell 14 News that both people were sent to the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

