EPD: 1 person shot, 1 stabbed following incident on Ruston Ave.

Police confirmed one person was shot and another stabbed on Ruston Avenue in Evansville on Sunday night.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirmed one person was shot and another stabbed on Sunday night.

EPD officials say the incident happened on the 1300 block of Ruston Avenue.

Police say the call originally came in around 10:20 p.m.

Officers tell 14 News that both people were sent to the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

