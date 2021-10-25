Cooler temps, more rain later this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Northwesterly winds and clouds kept temperatures in the mid 50s on Monday afternoon. Clouds should exit the region by midday Tuesday and allow sunshine to warm us into the lower 60s. Clear skies on Tuesday night with lows in the lower 40s on Wednesday morning. Sunshine will hang around through Wednesday and southerly winds will nudge temps into the middle 60s. Another weather system will develop in the Great Plains and head east on Thursday and Friday. Rain is likely on Thursday and will linger into Friday. Clearing and cool for the weekend with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 40s.

