Construction starting early 2022 on section 1 of I-69 river crossing in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a series of milestones before the end of 2021 is expected to lead to ground being broken early next year on Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX).

Section 1 focuses on improvements in Henderson and extends from KY 425 to US 60.

“The I-69 Ohio River Crossing offers the opportunity to open up Western Kentucky to the world,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I am committed to getting this project done, especially at a time when the commonwealth is seeing such positive economic momentum, including the largest investment in Western Kentucky in 25 years with Pratt Paper LLC. I look forward to breaking ground in Henderson early next year so we can move this transformational project forward.”

Officials say Monday marks the official request for technical and price proposals from the three short-listed proposers.

Proposals will be due to KYTC by November 15. The apparent Best Value design-build team is expected to be announced December 15, with a contract expected to be awarded by the end of the year.

“Today’s request for proposals is the first in a series of significant milestones to move us to construction,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Momentum continues to build for Section One of I-69 ORX, another step on our multi-year investments to improve mobility and safety throughout the I-69 corridor. This work is critical for connecting communities in Western Kentucky and beyond.”

The environmental study for I-69 ORX was completed in September with a Record of Decision issued by the Federal Highway Administration.

I-69 ORX is divided into two sections for construction. I-69 ORX Section 2 is a bistate project between Kentucky and Indiana that will complete the I-69 connection from US 60 in Henderson to I-69 in Evansville.

It includes the new river crossing.

Design is expected to begin in 2025 with construction anticipated to begin in 2027 and continue through 2031.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.