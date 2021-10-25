Community to celebrate North Posey volleyball team

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County community will be celebrating the Viking volleyball team Monday night.

They took regionals over the weekend and made history for doing it for the first time, so they’re getting a ride on a fire truck around 5:30.

Next weekend, they’re heading to semi-state.

North Posey will face Western Boone at 3 p.m. CST.

Following that match will be Castle, who will battle Indianapolis Roncalli, in the 4A semi-state.

Both matches are at Jasper High School and the winners will move on to state.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.