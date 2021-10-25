Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Community to celebrate North Posey volleyball team

(WJHG)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County community will be celebrating the Viking volleyball team Monday night.

They took regionals over the weekend and made history for doing it for the first time, so they’re getting a ride on a fire truck around 5:30.

Next weekend, they’re heading to semi-state.

North Posey will face Western Boone at 3 p.m. CST.

Following that match will be Castle, who will battle Indianapolis Roncalli, in the 4A semi-state.

Both matches are at Jasper High School and the winners will move on to state.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert Day
On alert for possible severe storms overnight
The Elberfeld Fire Department says one of their firefighters died on Saturday morning.
Warrick Co. firefighter dies after medical emergency in the line of duty
Police: Man shot by wife in Madisonville shooting dies from injuries.
Police: Man shot by wife in Madisonville shooting dies from injuries
Alert Day
On alert for storms Sunday night/early Monday
Division St. and Rotherwood Ave. fire
Person escapes Evansville house fire by climbing onto roof

Latest News

Mesker Park penguin exhibit opening this week.
Penguin exhibit at Mesker Park Zoo opening this week
Crews closing Power Drive in Jasper
OMU to start routine water flushing
Monday Sunrise Headlines 10/25
Monday Sunrise Headlines