City of Owensboro launching ‘War on Potholes’ initiative on Mon.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s about time to patch some potholes in the city of Owensboro.

The Owensboro Street Department is calling on the public to assist in the city’s “War on Potholes” initiative by helping crews find potholes spread throughout town.

Starting Monday, people can report the location of these potholes by calling 270-687-4444, or send an email to cityaction@owensboro.org.

Officials ask people to be as specific as possible on locations, referencing a street address or intersection.

Owensboro’s “War on Potholes” wraps up on Friday, Nov. 5.

