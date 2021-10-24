USI Women’s Cross Country Wins GLVC Championships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senior Jennifer Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana), red-shirt freshman Cameron Hough (Olney, Illinois) and Head Coach Mike Hillyard swept the major awards as No. 13 University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country captured its 14th Great Lakes Valley Conference title Saturday morning at the GLVC Championships.

Comastri was named the GLVC Runner of the Year after finishing first with a six-kilometer time of 21 minutes, 11.30 seconds. Trailing 2019 GLVC champion Elysia Burgos of Southwest Baptist University by a split second throughout much of the race, Comastri hit another gear during the final 1,500 meters as she out-paced Burgos by 16 seconds to capture her first-ever GLVC Cross Country title.

Hough joined Comastri on the All-GLVC team after finishing fifth with a time of 21:53.80. Hough was named the GLVC Freshman of the Year as she was the highest-placing freshman in the race.

As a team, the Screaming Eagles finished with 44 points, 36 better than that of host and second-place finisher Lewis University. The Flyers finished with 80 points, while last year’s champion, Southwest Baptist, was third with 86 points. Drury University (113 points) and the University of Indianapolis (132 points) rounded out the top-five finishers.

USI had seven of the top 21 finishers, with six runners netting All-League accolades. Sophomore Hadley Fisher (Evansville, Indiana) and junior Katie Martin (Herrin, Illinois) were 11th and 12th, respectively, to net All-GLVC honors, while sophomores McKenna Cavanaugh (New Albany, Indiana) and Lauren Greiwe (West Harrison, Indiana) collected All-Conference honors with respective finishes of 15th and 20th.

Freshman Allison Morphew (Evansville, Indiana) missed out on All-GLVC honors by less than a second as she finished 21st in the 148-competitor field.

Hillyard was named GLVC Coach of the Year for the 29th time in his career and the 14th time at the head of the USI women’s program. He will lead his squad into the NCAA II Midwest Region Championships, which are November 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Angel Mounds in Evansville, Indiana.

Notes: This is USI’s first GLVC title since 2019 and its 11th in the last 14 years...USI has won conference titles in 1998, 1999, 2003, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

--EAGLES MEN FINISH 3RD IN CONFERENCE MEET--

Four University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country runners collected All-Conference honors as the No. 12 Screaming Eagles finished third at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships Saturday morning.

Junior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana), who held the lead throughout the first half of the race, finished second in the 164-competitor field with an eight-kilometer time of 23 minutes, 56.40 seconds to lead the Eagles. Defending champion Blake Jones of the University of Illinois Springfield won the race with a time of 23:49.70.

Fellow classmate Titus Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee), the 2019 GLVC champion and two-time defending NCAA II Midwest region champion, finished sixth with a time of 24:14.20 to join Hufnagel on the All-GLVC team. Sophomores Braden Nicholson (Claremont, Illinois) and Mitchell Hopf (Santa Claus, Indiana) were 12th and 13th, respectively, to earn All-GLVC honors.

Freshman Silas Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee) missed out on All-GLVC honors by less than 3.5 seconds as he was 21st to round out the Eagles’ top five performers. Junior Cameron Cox (Huntsville, Alabama) and freshman Dylan Bland (Holland, Indiana) were 33rd and 34th, respectively.

As a team, the Eagles finished with 54 points, one behind second-place Illinois Springfield. Defending GLVC champion and host Lewis University finished first with 42 points in what was essentially a three-team competition for the conference title. Drury University finished fourth with 153 points, while the University of Indianapolis was fifth with 184 points.

The third-place finish marks the lowest placement for the Eagles at the GLVC Championships since they were third at the 2002 conference meet. Illinois Springfield also became just the second team to finish higher than USI at the league meet in the last 19 years as Lewis has been the only other men’s team to win a GLVC title since the 2003 season. USI’s run of 15 straight GLVC titles ended with a second-place finish at the 2020 GLVC Championships.

USI returns to action when it hosts the NCAA II Midwest Region Championships at Angel Mounds November 6 at 11:45 a.m.

