USI volleyball cruises past McKendree in three sets
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ill. (WFIE) - Freshman outside hitter Abby Bednar (Chagrin Falls, Ohio) racked up 14 kills, three aces and seven digs as University of Southern Indiana Volleyball cruised to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-23 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory over host McKendree University Saturday afternoon to complete the regular-season sweep of the Bearcats.

Bednar racked up six kills in the opening set to lead the Screaming Eagles, who jumped out to a 16-7 lead before settling on the nine-point win.

USI (13-9, 7-4 GLVC) hit .421 in a dominating nine-point victory in the second set before reeling off an 8-0 run during its two-point win in the match-clinching third frame.

In addition to Bednar, the Eagles got nine kills, a .643 attacking percentage and three blocks from junior middle hitter Taylor Litteken (Foristell, Missouri) as well as nine kills and seven digs from sophomore outside hitter Leah Anderson (Bloomington, Illinois). Senior setter Casey Cepicky (St. Louis, Missouri) had 24 assists in what turned out to be less than two full sets of work, while senior libero Callie Gubera (Thorntown, Indiana) and freshman outside hitter Taya Dazey (Fort Wayne, Indiana) had 15 and 10 digs, respectively, to lead USI’s back row. Gubera also had three aces in the win.

After nearly a month away from home, the Eagles return to Screaming Eagles Arena Friday at 7 p.m. to host William Jewell College. The match starts a three-match home stand for USI, which plays five of its final seven matches in their home arena.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

