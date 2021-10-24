Thunderbolts complete comeback against Bulls, triumph in overtime

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Thunderbolts would dominate the rest of the way, coming back to defeat the Birmingham Bulls in overtime, 4-3. The Thunderbolts continue their homestand on Friday, October 29th at 7:00PM CT as they host the Vermillion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

It would be a less-than-perfect start for Evansville in the first period, as the Bulls managed to pick up a two-goal lead off goals from Houston Wilson and Aaron Ryback, the second goal scored in the final minute of the period. The Thunderbolts responded in-kind in the second period, scoring two goals in the span of a minute and seven seconds. Tanner Butler scored off a set faceoff play at 6:03 from Paul Deslauriers and Brett Radford, while Cameron Cook scored his first professional goal with a top-corner shot on an offensive rush, from Cole Stallard and Charles Barber at 7:10.

The Thunderbolts dominated Birmingham in the third period, and were rewarded with a go-ahead goal from Austin Plevy, scoring on the rebound of a shot from Stallard at 6:02, also assisted by Kyle Thacker. Down 3-2, the Bulls managed to tie the game as Russell Jordan rounded out a Gordie Howe Hat Trick with his goal, an earlier assist, and a fighting major. In overtime, Cook would score the game winner with a similar play as his first goal, a top-corner shot from Zane Jones and Brandon Lubin at the 2:15 mark, as the Thunderbolts finish the weekend with a victory.

Cook led the way with his two goals, Plevy and Butler scored one goal each, and Stallard finished with two assists. Brian Billett finished with 11 saves on 14 shots for his 3rd win of the season. The Thunderbolts next face Birmingham, once again at Ford Center, on Sunday, November 14th, face-off at 7:00PM CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

