Person escapes house fire by climbing roof

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department was called to a house fire early Sunday morning.

EFD says the fire happened around 5:25 a.m. in the area of Division Street and Rotherwood Avenue.

According to a press release, a passer-by saw smoke coming from an upstairs window of a house. Crews arrived minutes later, but could not locate the fire.

Another caller said they saw a person on the roof with a flashlight.

EFD says a second unit was able to locate the fire and rescue the person on the roof.

The fire was put out within 20 minutes, and ruled an accident.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.