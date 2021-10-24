Long-lost class ring reunited with owner after 30 years

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - A man from Gibson County, who has since moved away, has reunited with his class ring that was lost nearly three decades ago.

Earlier this month, the group of people who found the ring posted on Facebook in search of its long-lost owner.

Our 14 News team saw the message and posted it on our website. Shortly afterward, the ring’s original owner, Robert Moore, saw the story and decided to reach out.

[PREVIOUS: Owner of lost class ring found]

The reunion was held on a back patio in Haubstadt at the home of the family who found the ring.

When the family rediscovered the ring about ten years ago, it was the same year Moore’s father died. The day he saw our story and realized it was his ring was also the same day he found out he was going to be a grandfather.

His first grandchild is due in May 2022, the month with the same birthstone as the stone in the class ring.

Moore, who now lives in Terra Haute, says the whole experience has him thinking a lot about family and his legacy.

“You have things that are handed down, heirlooms and stuff like that, that are handed down from generation to generation,” Moore said. “Usually, something like that has a good story to go along with it, and now this one has a really good story that we’ll be able to pass down. They can always have something to talk about.”

Moore says giving the ring to someone was a symbol of “going steady,” so he didn’t have it for a lot of time before losing it.

He also says even though it may not have meant much to him before losing it, the ring means a lot to him now.

The good news for Moore is the ring still fits 30 years after he first got it, but doesn’t fit on his ring finger anymore. However, Moore says he can still wear it on his pinky.

