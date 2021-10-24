KWC football program continues to show improvement in tough loss to Tiffin

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers gave perennial powerhouse Tiffin all they could handle on Saturday, forcing five turnovers and taking the Dragons to overtime before falling 34-28.

With the win the Dragons move to 6-2 (3-1 G-MAC), while the Panthers drop to 3-5 (1-3 G-MAC).

The Panthers brought the energy in the first quarter, with the defense forcing three punts by the Tiffin offense. Along with those two punts, Zac Thornton and Jaden Santos-Lopez each forced Dragon fumbles, the latter of which was returned 26 yards by Ramond Jackson for a KWC touchdown. Wesleyan would end the quarter with a 7-0 lead.

On the opening drive of the second quarter, Christian Arrambide hit Peyton Peters for a 43 yard touchdown that gave the good guys a 14-0 lead early in the frame. After a Dragon touchdown midway through the second quarter, Armand Childs took advantage of a lofted ball by the Tiffin quarterback, intercepting his pass and returning it 47 yards to put KWC in prime position to score. Just a few plays later, Arrambide hit David Florence on the run for a 25 yard gain, setting Arramibde up for a two yard touchdown run on the very next play to go up 21-7 heading into halftime.

Tiffin scored the only points of the third quarter, and the Panthers would go into the fourth quarter up just one score, 21-14.

The Dragons opened up the fourth quarter with a touchdown to tie the game at 21-21. With three minutes left in the game, Arrambide connected with Florence for yet again to score a touchdown and go up 28-21. On their very next drive, Tiffin used a 44 yard pass play to set up a 1st and Goal from the KWC 6, and just two plays later they scored to make it 28-28 with one minute on the clock. Neither team was able to gain any traction in the final minute, and the teams would head into overtime tied at 28 all.

Taking advantage of a Kentucky Wesleyan interception, the Dragons scored on their second play of overtime to take the game 34-28.

Christian Arrambide was 22-for-45 with 248 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, as well as a rushing touchdown.

Deonco Wilkerson totaled. 58 rushing yards on the day, while David Florence led the receivers nine receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Peyton Peters tallied 65 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Chauncey Greer caught five passes for 64 yards.

Jalen Humphrey was a monster on the defensive side of the ball, tallying 15 total tackles (6 solo, 9 assist) and 1.5 TFL for 16 yards, including a big 14 yard sack. Ramond Jackson had 13 total tackles (7 solo, 6 assist) and had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Armand Childs, Zac Thornton, and Kishawn Walker each picked off a Tiffin pass.

Kentucky Wesleyan looks to get back in the win column next week when they travel to Painesville, Ohio for a matchup with the Lake Erie Storm. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.