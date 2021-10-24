Jasper; Princeton Girls Teams Advance to IHSAA Cross Country State Meet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just 5 kilometers (or 3.1 miles), stood between runners and a berth in the IHSAA cross country state championships, on Saturday.

Several Southwest Indiana runners, were among those, hoping to qualify for next weekend’s state finals, as they competed in the Brown County semistate at Eagle Park.

When the final runner crossed the finish line, two Tri-State girls teams had punched their tickets to state next weekend: Jasper and Princeton.

The Wildcats were led by Jasper’s Andi Van Meter, who finished in sixth place overall. The Tigers were led, once again, by the Meade twins. Heidi finished ninth, while sister Haley took 10th, in the 173-girl field.

Individually, the top ten runners whose teams did not advance, also qualified for state.

Forest Park’s Ellie Hall was the top Tri-State girl who did just that, finishing second overall, with a time of 18:08, to qualify for state. Xavery Weisman from Pike Central also is state-bound, with a 12th place overall finish, and she’s the first Charger runner to ever make it to the state meet. Two other runners who are state-bound, have been consistently good all year, and they are Boonville’s Emma Gresham and Reitz’s Cordelia Hoover, who finished 16th and 18th, respectively.

In the boys’ meet, none of our Southwest Indiana teams qualified for state, but their were several individual runners who did.

The top individual was Forest Park’s Spenser Wolf. He finished second overall, with a time of 15:18. Jasper’s Abe Eckman was third, as he ran the 5K in 15:21. Alex Hooten from Central took 5th place, at 15:31. Also headed to state, are Castle’s Trevor Monroe, who finished 14th. Reitz’s Alex Nolan is also state-bound, as he was 16th, overall.

Castle’s, Jasper’s, and Reitz’s boys teams just missed out on going to state, as they finished in 7th, 8th, and 9th. Top six teams advance to state.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.