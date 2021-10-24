Honor Flight of Southern Indiana honors veterans in drive-thru parade

Birthday Club
Several families lined the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds on Saturday to cheer on Tri-State veterans as they drove by in their vehicles.(Facebook: Honor Flight of Southern Indiana)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Honor Flight of Southern Indiana celebrated Tri-State veterans this weekend with their very own parade.

Several families lined the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds to cheer on veterans as they drove by in their vehicles.

The flight previously scheduled for this fall was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The last one was held in 2019.

In a post on the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana’s Facebook page, organizers say veterans received gratitude bags on Saturday, thanks to the non-profit organization, Operation Gratitude.

