GRADSA Buddy Walk draws crowd to Owensboro riverfront

GRADSA supporters packed the Owensboro riverfront on Saturday for the annual Buddy Walk, which...
GRADSA supporters packed the Owensboro riverfront on Saturday for the annual Buddy Walk, which helps bring awareness about people with Down syndrome.(Facebook: Green River Area Down Syndrome Association)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - No cloud was in sight for the annual Buddy Walk in Owensboro on Saturday.

This event is organized every year by the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association, and it’s the organization’s biggest day of the year.

GRADSA supporters packed the riverfront for a fun morning to help bring awareness about individuals with Down syndrome.

The organization posted several pictures of the Buddy Walk on the GRADSA Facebook page. In the post, non-profit leaders thanked all of those who came out for this year’s event.

