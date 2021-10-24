Evansville city leaders prepare for Homeless Experience Project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 400 people experience homelessness in Evansville each year, so city leaders are holding an event in November to raise awareness.

During the event called “The Homeless Experience Project: 48 hours in the Life,” 11 city leaders will be on the streets of Evansville for two days to better understand what Aurora clients go through on a daily basis.

Aurora officials say these city leaders, which include Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Evansville Assistant Chief of Police Phil Smith, state representatives and CEOs, will each receive a unique backstory along with a number of challenges and scenarios they will have to navigate on the streets of Evansville.

The scenarios will be different for each person, and reflect experiences similar to what Aurora clients experience.

14 News spoke with one of the people who’s participating on what this event means to them.

Our Lesya Feinstein will have a full report on 14 News at 10 p.m.

