On alert for possible severe storms overnight

By Arden Gregory
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for possible severe storms overnight. A line of storms will move into southeast Illinois between 10 PM and midnight, push eastward into southwest Indiana and western Kentucky between 1 and 2 AM, then move out of our region between 5 and 6 AM.

Because these storms will happen while most folks are sleeping, it is important that you have multiple ways to receive warnings, like a NOAA weather radio and the 14 First Alert app, with the notification sounds turned on to wake you up.

Southeast Illinois is included in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms tonight, which is a 3 out of 5 on the risk scale. Southwest Indiana and western Kentucky are included in a Slight Risk, which is a 2 out of 5. That means it is possible we will see multiple severe storms tonight, especially in Illinois.

The primary concern is that these storms may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, but hail, torrential rain, frequent lightning, and an isolated tornado are all possible.

The cold front bringing us these storms will also have a big impact on our temperatures. We topped out in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon thanks to a warm breeze from the south. We will fall out of the 70 this evening then through the 60s overnight.

That cold front will push through our region Monday morning, changing our wind direction. Monday will be breezy with cool air flowing in from the west-northwest at around 10 to 18 mph. As a result, after starting the day in the upper 50s to near 60°, our temperatures will slowly fall into the low to mid 50s Monday afternoon.

Although the storms will move out early Monday morning, clouds will hang around for much of the day, and a few scattered sprinkles are possible. Those clouds will gradually clear Monday night, and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

A low pressure system will bring us more rain starting Wednesday night and continuing on and off through Thursday and Friday, but it looks like that will be mainly showers, not thunderstorms, and severe weather is not expected from that system.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

