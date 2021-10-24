Aces women’s soccer comes up short in late rally against Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WFIE) - Generating attacking opportunities late, the University of Evansville women’s soccer team battled back from a deficit, but came up short in a 2-1 loss to Valparaiso on Saturday night in Valparaiso, Ind.

For the second time this season and the second time in her career, fifth-year senior Emily Olson scored a goal, helping Evansville push closer late in the second half. In goal, fellow fifth-year senior Michaela Till moved within four saves of tying the career program record, stopping four shots on the night.

The Aces generated the first shot on-goal of the night as senior Alex Eyler let go off a shot in the ninth minute that forced a save from Beacon keeper Nikki Coryell. Despite Evansville’s early chance, it was Valpo who found the back of the net first, doing so in the 17th minute as Valpo’s Kelsie James clipped home a ball to give the Beacons the early advantage. Nine minutes later, the Beacons added another goal with a familiar name doing the scoring. James scored her second goal of the half in the 26th minute, off an assist from Peyton Flynn, earning Valpo a 2-0 lead, an advantage it would hold at the break.

A more aggressive Evansville attack showed itself in the second half as the Aces recorded seven shots in the second period compared to four in the first 45 minutes. Less than five minutes into the second half, fifth-year senior Jayme-Lee Hunter challenged the Beacons with a shot on frame that was saved by Coryell. In the 72nd minute, Evansville’s increased attack paid off as the Aces halved their deficit. Off a free kick, junior Emilie Hill sent a soaring ball into the ball that was popped up into the air multiple times before senior Emily Wolak headed the ball to Olson who directed the ball to the left of Coryell, putting Evansville on the board. Over the final 15 minutes, the Aces recorded two more shots, but could not find their second goal as Valparaiso held on for the 2-1 win.

Evansville closes out the regular season on Thursday with a 4 PM matchup with Missouri State on Senior Day at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.