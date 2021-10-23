Warrick Co. firefighter dies after medical emergency in the line of duty

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - The Elberfeld Fire Department says one of their firefighters has died.

According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, firefighter Duane Erwin suffered a medical emergency Wednesday after responding to two fire alarms.

Fire officials say he died early Saturday morning.

Several other nearby fire departments are showing their support on social media, including the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department, German Township Fire Department, Haubstadt Fire Territory, among others.

