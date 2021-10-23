ISP: 350 pounds of medicine turned in during ‘Drug Take Back Day’ event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State law enforcement agencies participated in National DEA Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

State troopers throughout Indiana took part in a nationwide initiative to accept unused or expired medications.

During an event on Saturday, Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police says they collected 350 pounds of medications at the Evansville ISP post

The event was created in an effort to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

During today’s “Drug Take Back Day,” area residents turned in 350 lbs. of unused or expired prescription medications to troopers at the Evansville ISP post. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) October 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.