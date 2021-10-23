Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

ISP: 350 pounds of medicine turned in during ‘Drug Take Back Day’ event

Tri-State law enforcement agencies participated in National DEA Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
Tri-State law enforcement agencies participated in National DEA Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.(Source: Indiana State Police)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State law enforcement agencies participated in National DEA Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

State troopers throughout Indiana took part in a nationwide initiative to accept unused or expired medications.

During an event on Saturday, Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police says they collected 350 pounds of medications at the Evansville ISP post

The event was created in an effort to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead, including 1 child, in Hopkins Co. crash
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead, including 1 child, in Hopkins Co. crash
EPD: 2 dead, including 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home
Coroner reveals autopsy results of suspect in Stinson Ave. shooting; identifies victim
EPD: 2 people dead, 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home.
Arrest affidavit shows new details in deadly incident at Evansville home
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Union Co. couple sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Union Co. couple sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Latest News

A four-car crash knocked down a traffic light in Owensboro on Saturday morning.
Crash knocks down traffic light in Owensboro
A lot on Read Street in Evansville is set to become three homes for veterans.
Applicants needed for low-cost homes for women veterans in Evansville
Applicants needed for low-cost homes in Evansville for women veterans
Applicants needed for low-cost homes in Evansville for women veterans
One woman gathered her friends to make refugees feel more at home as they come to the area.
Evansville woman makes prayer rugs and head scarves for Afghan refugees