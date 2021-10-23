Heaven Hill workers vote to end six-week strike

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A six-week long strike has come to an end Saturday evening after union workers vote to accept a new contract with Heaven Hill distillery.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D, representing 420 Heaven Hill workers and over 25,000 workers total in the commonwealth, agreed to a new five-year union contract with the Bardstown distillery.

Union workers began picketing on Sept. 11.

The union said the new contract achieved key priorities including preserving affordable healthcare, increasing pay, and maintaining new overtime provisions.

“This new Heaven Hill contract is a strong reminder of what is possible when Kentucky workers stand together to protect the good jobs that keep our economy growing and our communities and families strong,” UFCW Local 23D President Matt Aubrey said in a statement.

The tentative agreement was announced on Friday, where UFCW said it had received the full recommendation of the UFCW negotiating committee.

Heaven Hill Brands released a statement on Saturday’s vote to end the strike:

“Heaven Hill is grateful to learn the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23-D ratified a new five-year contract with Heaven Hill. We look forward to welcoming our team members as we transition back to normal operations. The agreement continues Heaven Hill’s long-standing commitment to its team members with industry-leading health care, wage growth and increased schedule flexibility.”

