Crash knocks down traffic light in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A four-car crash knocked down a traffic light in Owensboro on Saturday morning.

The Owensboro Police Department posted images of the wreck on its official Facebook page.

The crash happened at the intersection of J.R. Miller Boulevard and E. Byers Avenue.

The road was closed while crews cleared the scene, but it’s now back open.

No one was hurt in that crash.

