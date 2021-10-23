Camilla’s Closet raises thousands of dollars for Tri-State animal shelters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday, Camilla’s Closet held its semi-annual “Fill-a-Bag” event, and the proceeds went to a very worthy cause.

The sales support Petunia’s Resale for Rescue, which is the store owners’ other business that provides grants to animal rescues for emergency veterinarian needs.

Store owners expected to raise several thousand dollars Saturday that will benefit animal rescues. They also partner with It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue, which was on hand with several dogs up for adoption.

“Some of the things we’ve done recently - we funded to get an animal stabilized that was thrown from a car on Diamond Avenue,” Curt Welte, co-owner of Camilla’s Closet said. “We put up the first $500 to get the animal stabilized, before It Takes A Village took over the case with us. We helped a family with a dog that had parvo get into a vet and get treatment.”

In Petunia’s Resale for Rescue’s first year of operation, owners say they expect to raise between $80,000 and $100,000.

