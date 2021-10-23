Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Camilla’s Closet raises thousands of dollars for Tri-State animal shelters

Camilla’s Closet on Evansville's east side held its semi-annual “Fill-a-Bag” event on Saturday.
Camilla’s Closet on Evansville's east side held its semi-annual “Fill-a-Bag” event on Saturday.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday, Camilla’s Closet held its semi-annual “Fill-a-Bag” event, and the proceeds went to a very worthy cause.

The sales support Petunia’s Resale for Rescue, which is the store owners’ other business that provides grants to animal rescues for emergency veterinarian needs.

Store owners expected to raise several thousand dollars Saturday that will benefit animal rescues. They also partner with It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue, which was on hand with several dogs up for adoption.

“Some of the things we’ve done recently - we funded to get an animal stabilized that was thrown from a car on Diamond Avenue,” Curt Welte, co-owner of Camilla’s Closet said. “We put up the first $500 to get the animal stabilized, before It Takes A Village took over the case with us. We helped a family with a dog that had parvo get into a vet and get treatment.”

In Petunia’s Resale for Rescue’s first year of operation, owners say they expect to raise between $80,000 and $100,000.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead, including 1 child, in Hopkins Co. crash
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead, including 1 child, in Hopkins Co. crash
EPD: 2 dead, including 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home
Coroner reveals autopsy results of suspect in Stinson Ave. shooting; identifies victim
EPD: 2 people dead, 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home.
Arrest affidavit shows new details in deadly incident at Evansville home
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Union Co. couple sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Union Co. couple sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Latest News

A lot on Read Street in Evansville is set to become three homes for veterans.
Applicants needed for low-cost homes for women veterans in Evansville
Applicants needed for low-cost homes in Evansville for women veterans
Applicants needed for low-cost homes in Evansville for women veterans
Owensboro’s new haunted house promises Halloween fun
Owensboro’s new haunted house promises Halloween fun
6-year-old to host community event
6-year-old to host community event Sat.