Applicants needed for low-cost homes in Evansville for women veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The JD Sheth Foundation has started a project to provide low-cost housing for veterans who are women.

The foundation is an international non-profit.

Lately, CEO Jamie Sheth has been turning her attention toward Evansville.

“This is my home,” Sheth explained. “This is where I wanted to make a real change.”

She said changes come by addressing the big issues.

That’s why she started working to transform a lot on Read Street in Evansville into three homes for veterans.

“Affordable housing is a big issue in Evansville,” she said. “Why not support our local veterans?”

These homes will be single-family houses, and anyone who has served is welcome to apply, but their big focus is on helping women veterans.

“Women veterans is a minority in the veterans’ community,” Sheth said. “They are the most vulnerable community in the veteran community, and they’re the most underserved.”

She said the homes will be about half the price of what a house of that size would ordinarily cost.

“They will be extremely affordable, and it shouldn’t be anything more than they are currently paying,” she said. “They’ll actually own the homes.”

However, they can’t start building until they get their candidates lined up.

Once they do, Sheth said they’re more than ready to start working and start helping.

“Seeing the people that you’re actually serving is - it’s priceless,” she said.

She said their focus on ownership is fueled by a desire to help create wealth that lasts.

There is a list of qualifications for worthy candidates.

Click here to look at the list of qualifications, as well as information on how to apply.

The group is asking people to share with any veterans that they know could benefit from low-cost housing.

