On alert for storms Sunday night/early Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for possible strong to severe storms Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Some showers moved through the Tri-State this afternoon. It looks like we will get a brief break from the rain this evening, but a few more scattered showers will move through late tonight into early Sunday as temperatures fall back into the mid 50s.

That rain will push off to the east by about 10 AM Sunday, and we will actually get a little sunshine Sunday afternoon. However, that is not good since that sunshine will just reenergize the atmosphere, which will feed the storms Sunday night.

A line of storms will move in from the west around 11 PM Sunday and push from west to east through the Tri-State overnight, moving out of our region by about 5 AM Monday.

It does look like those storms will weaken some throughout the night, so the greatest risk of severe storms will be just outside of the Tri-State, over Missouri and portions of Illinois west of I-57. Those areas are under an Enhanced Risk, which is a level 3 out of 5. Most of the Tri-State is included in a Slight Risk, which is a 2 out of 5, but some areas along and east of I-69 are included in a Marginal Risk, which is a 1 out of 5.

The primary concern with these storms is that they will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, but hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Since these storms will happen while most folks are sleeping, make sure you have a weather radio and/or the 14 First Alert app with the alert sounds turned on to wake you up in the event of severe weather!

The fronts bringing us this rain will also have a big impact on our temperatures. The rain tonight is due to a warm front, so we will have a warm breeze blowing in from the south at around 8 to 16 mph with gusts up to 28 mph on Sunday. That will flow of southerly air will push our temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80° Sunday afternoon! The current record high for that date is 82°.

We will only fall back into the upper 50s Sunday night, but then the cold front bringing us the threat of strong storms will move through our region Monday morning. That will change our wind direction. Monday will still be breezy, but cooler, drier air will be blowing in from the west at around 10 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. That will drop our high temperatures back into the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.