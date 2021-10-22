Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Visitation for Lofton Hazelwood happening Friday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Visitation for Lofton Hazelwood is happening Friday afternoon.

He’s the University of Kentucky student found unresponsive at the Farmhouse Fraternity and later died at the hospital.

The coroner says the cause of death is presumed to be “alcohol toxicity,” but they are still investigating.

[UK police investigating death of 18-year-old Henderson native]

Hazelwood is a Henderson native and a 2021 graduate of Henderson County High School.

Visitation for Hazelwood is set for Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Holy Name Church in Henderson.

The funeral will be Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 2 people dead, 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home.
Arrest affidavit shows new details in deadly incident at Evansville home
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
The scene on Stinson Ave. early Wed. morning
EPD: 2 dead, including 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home
Lindsey Fields.
Woman arrested after victim showed up at hospital with gunshot wound
Crews on scene of a storage unit fire in Owensboro.
Crews respond to storage unit fire in Owensboro

Latest News

Power outage reported in Newburgh.
All power restored in Newburgh area
Thunderbolts set to make home opener Friday night
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate new home in Henderson
Friday Sunrise Headlines 10/22
Friday Sunrise Headlines