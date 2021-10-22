Visitation for Lofton Hazelwood happening Friday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Visitation for Lofton Hazelwood is happening Friday afternoon.

He’s the University of Kentucky student found unresponsive at the Farmhouse Fraternity and later died at the hospital.

The coroner says the cause of death is presumed to be “alcohol toxicity,” but they are still investigating.

Hazelwood is a Henderson native and a 2021 graduate of Henderson County High School.

Visitation for Hazelwood is set for Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Holy Name Church in Henderson.

The funeral will be Saturday at noon.

