UE men’s basketball ranked 8th in MVC preseason poll

On Wednesday, the Evansville men's basketball program was picked eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.

This prediction comes after the Purple Aces finished in fifth place this past season, overcoming the last-place preseason ranking heading into the 2020-2021 season.

While UE returns multiple starters and a deeper bench from last year’s team, the same also applies to several other conference opponents.

If the 10th place preseason ranking from one year ago is any indication, the Purple Aces core can prove the rankings wrong.

”I thought the strides we made last year were pretty obvious,” UE head coach Todd Lickliter said. “Those guys, I’ve said it a million times, how thankful I am to have been able to coach them. You wouldn’t wish last year on anybody the way it went, but if you had to go through it, I sure had the right group of guys.”

UE guard Noah Frederking is one of the two “super seniors” coming back for another go-around this season. The fifth-year senior said an advantage to seeing familiar faces among other MVC teams is that he will know what to look out for when conference play rolls around.

”I love going to war with my guys,” Frederking said. “We got basically the same team back, and so does everyone else in the Valley. So, it’s going to be a weird year because it’s going to be 2020-21 all over again in conference season. So, everybody knows what’s coming, everybody knows who plays what - everybody’s tendencies.”

The Purple Aces open up exhibition play at the Ford Center against Mount St. Joseph on Saturday, Oct. 30.

