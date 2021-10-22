Birthday Club
UE launches new student marketing program

By Robinson Miles
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has a new program to provide affordable marketing to small businesses in the Jacobsville neighborhood of Evansville.

“Jacobsville Advantage” is a branch of a university program called Embrace Marketing and Communications, which is a student-run agency. UE officials say the program will benefit students looking to gain real-world experience, as well as small business owners who will get affordable marketing help and advice.

Members of the program hope to see it benefit more than just the businesses.

”The goal is to boost the Jacobsville community and help all those small businesses and non-profits expand,” Brock Wandel, a student account executive with Embrace Marketing and Communications said. “And overall, it’s just kind of a waterfall effect, as they all grow, the community in itself will grow as well.”

They plan to offer consulting on a tiered cost structure. The first five hours will be $10 each, then the rate will increase up to $50 an hour after 35 hours.

The program will also have a menu of services. For example, if a client wants them to set up a website, this service will only cost $20.

”There’s not anywhere else that I’m aware of where you can get all of that done at $20,” Wandel said.

Program officials say they picked Jacobsville in part because it has over 400 businesses, providing a lot of potential clients, but they also say it’s more than that.

”Jacobsville has a very rich past,” Wandel said. “And the goal is to give them an even richer future.”

They held a launch event Thursday morning, and they say it didn’t take long for the community to respond.

“Within about 30 minutes of our official launch, I was already getting phone messages and texts about people wanting to connect with us,” Wandel said.

Program members are planning on visiting businesses in the area and handing out flyers, but they say people seem eager for their help, so it doesn’t look like they will have to work too hard to find clients.

Click here to learn more about the program.

