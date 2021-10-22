Birthday Club
Touchdown Live Scoreboard, Week 10

Watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 for highlights
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

We have more than 20 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Touchdown Live for highlights and top plays starting at 10:35 p.m.

Latest News

Longtime Mater Dei cross country head coach honored at final team banquet
KHSAA 9th District Volleyball: Daviess Co. vs. Owensboro Catholic
Carmi-White County RB Isaac King wins Week 9 Touchdown Live POTW crown
Longtime Mater Dei cross country head coach honored at final team banquet
