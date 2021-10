EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Thunderbolts will lace the skates and take the ice after a year off.

They chose not to play last year, but those fans will file into the Ford Center for the home opener Friday night.

The team’s played and won two games on the road.

They’ll play that same team Friday.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.