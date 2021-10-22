Birthday Club
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead, including 1 child, in Hopkins Co. crash

(WCAX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal crash Thursday afternoon in Dawson Springs.

They say it was a two-vehicle collision on I-69 in the area of the 91-mile marker.

According to witnesses, the driver of a Toyota car was traveling north when the car veered into the inside shoulder before overcorrecting back into the northbound lane and then went across the median and hit a truck that was traveling south.

Officials say two passengers in the Toyota, including one juvenile, died at the scene. The coroner identified the adult as 31-year-old Jacob Jarred of Dresden, Tennessee.

The driver of the Toyota, Kara Smith of Paducah and another child, was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital.

Authorities say I-69 was shut down for about four hours.

The accident is ongoing at this time.

