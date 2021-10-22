Owensboro’s new haunted house promises Halloween fun

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Terror at the Turley is the only haunted house in Owensboro, and promises to frighten its customers.

It is located in the Turley building, which used to house the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Ever since the Bluegrass Museum moved to their new building in 2018, Riverpark Center Executive Director Rich Jorn has dreamed of what the empty space could become.

“I said to myself, if that stays empty, I want to do a haunted house in it,” Jorn said. “It just has a nice vibe to it.”

Jorn was hoping to debut Terror at the Turley last year, but COVID-19 wrecked his plans. This year, Owensboro finally has a haunted house.

“I love haunted houses I think everyone should have a haunted house,” he said. “I’m just happy we get to do it and provide this for our community.”

The Riverpark Center staff has been hard at work for weeks to set up every scary twist and turn. Jorn says customers should expect a frightening experience.

“It’s fun, we’re here to have fun,” Jorn said. “We have a little bit of scare and all that. It’s not for the real little kids. We tend to lean scary. Less Disney, more scary.”

Last weekend was the debut of Terror at the Turley, but there are plenty more opportunities to attend.

The haunted house will be open October 22, 23, 30 and 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 a person, and minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Jorn says that if you are in line at 10:30 p.m., but haven’t gone in yet, they will still let you in.

