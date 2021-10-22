Owensboro storage unit owners fixing damages after fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The co-owner of AAA Rent-A-Space says they are still picking up the pieces after a fire damaged at least two of their buildings.

“It’s awful,” Magen Smith said, the co-owner of Atomic Storage Group. “It’s heartbreaking to hear the stories. You have everything from gratitude that things are okay to complete sadness its not.”

Smith says the situation is still fluid. She explained that the storage units themselves will be closed this weekend, but the office will remain open.

Smith also confirmed that no one was hurt during the fire.

“Managers here did great,” said Smith. “They got everybody out. Everybody was safe. No damage to people.”

She explained that one of her top priorities was staying in touch individually with each of her tenants.

“We’re letting people know there’s going to be a link they can schedule,” said Smith. “So everybody has time privately to go through their items, take time, and not be rushed with other people too nearly around them. We really want to be respectful of the community and make sure they have time to go through everything they need.”

The Owensboro Fire Department says they are still investigating the origin of the fire.

