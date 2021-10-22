Owensboro Parks & Recreation holding piggy scavenger hunt

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Parks and Recreation is getting “Hambushed,” thanks to their partner, Kentucky Legend.

Officials are asking everyone to be on the lookout for toy hogs in parks throughout the city.

Keep track of these pigs by taking a photo and posting it on social media.

Organizers say participants can win prizes throughout the event.

They say in order to be entered for a prize, you must follow Owensboro Parks and Recreation’s social media page on Instagram or Facebook.

You must also post a picture of yourself with the pig and use all the following hashtags: #OBKYParks #HAMBUSHED #KentuckyLegend.

Parks officials say you can keep the hunt going by relocating the pig at the same park you found it.

Some of the prizes include the following, Kentucky Legend products, a gas grill from Academy Sports, buffet dinners from Moonlite Bar-B-Q, Edge Ice Center giveaways, Ben Hawes and Hillcrest Golf Courses giveaways, gift baskets and one grand prize provided by 92.5 WBKR.

“Hambush” begins Friday.

Organizers say locations will be released on the Owensboro Parks and Recreation’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

