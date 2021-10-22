Mater Dei football looking to build off momentum heading into sectionals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The high school football playoffs are now officially underway across Indiana. As Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel points out about this time of year, records are quickly thrown out the window because starting Friday night, it’s win or go home.

Everything is on the line for teams throughout the Hoosier State, and for the Wildcats, mental toughness is key.

“We’re approaching it like we do most games with the exception that there is a bit of urgency, because everyone knows it’s win or go home,” Goebel said. “They’ve got that mentality now.”

Last week, Mater Dei (7-2) defeated Reitz in comeback fashion, so the goal for Friday is to be ready from the moment the team steps into the Reitz Bowl.

“We hope to get off to a jump start when we get off the bus and get ready to play,” Goebel said. “This time of year, field position, eliminating mental mistakes and obviously penalties all factor in. So, every phase of the game is really important at this point.”

After starting the 2020 season with a 1-5 record, Goebel’s crew rebounded and advanced to the Class 2A semistate game for the first time since qualifying for state back in 2014. So this year, the Wildcats have the weapons to get the job done.

Mater Dei has showcased a balanced attack on offense all year long, with juniors Mason Wunderlich throwing and Joey Pierre toting the rock. Wunderlich has thrown for 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Pierre leads in rushing with 660 total yards, 155 carries and seven touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, the Wildcats’ defense has also been formidable, allowing only 15 points per game for the majority of the season.

“I think our defense has been pretty strong,” Mater Dei senior wide receiver/defensive back J.T. Mayer said. “Offense has been pretty strong these past few games, and I really want to continue that into the postseason.”

“Still going to take it week by week,” Mater Dei senior running back/defensive back Bryce Humphrey said. “Obviously, the end goal is state, but we’re just hoping to win and play our best every week and get better every week.”

When asked about Mater Dei’s approach heading into its sectional opener against Forest Park, Coach Goebel says no team can be underestimated during playoff time.

“They’re not overlooking Forest ark by any means,” Coach Goebel said. “They have a similar record to Reitz. They were in every game. They could’ve pulled out a couple more victories - we know that. So, we’re here to try to do our best to prepare for what they have to offer.”

The Wildcats will face the Rangers at the Reitz Bowl on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

