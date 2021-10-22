Birthday Club
Longtime Mater Dei cross country head coach honored at final team banquet

By Tamar Sher
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After 35 years at the helm, Mater Dei cross country head coach George Moll is calling it a career.

The Wildcats legend is known for both his mentorship and service to the community.

On Wednesday, the cross country team hosted its annual final banquet. To Coach Moll’s surprise, his family and former runners showed up to present him with a special video and plaque.

Joe Herrmann, who’s been the athletic director at Mater Dei for 19 years, knows firsthand that Coach Moll will always be associated with the Wildcats cross country program.

“Everybody that knows Mater Dei cross country, the only person you think of is Coach George Moll,” Herrmann said. “It was nice to see the relationships that he built over the 35 years of coaching, and for everything to come full circle as he retired. It meant a lot to him, it meant a lot to me, to see all these people come back and remind you the reason we have high school sports.”

