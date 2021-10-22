Birthday Club
Ind. reports no new COVID deaths in our area

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,897 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,007,681 cases and 15,930 deaths.

The state map shows 42 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 13 new cases in Gibson County, eight new cases in both Dubois and Spencer counties, six new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Pike County, and two cases in both Posey and Perry counties.

The state reported no new deaths from our Indiana counties.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 32,251 cases, 480 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,271 cases, 131 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,292 cases, 189 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,654 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,766 cases, 44 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,597 cases, 115 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,402 cases, 43 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,292 cases, 43 deaths

