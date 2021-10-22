Habitat for Humanity to dedicate new home in Henderson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity will be dedicating a new home.
That will take place on North Adams Street Friday.
Officials say Justus Weber used to live in a house on that location as a teen.
Now she’s moving into a new one on that same lot with her family.
That will be at the lot at noon and streamed on Habitat’s Facebook page.
