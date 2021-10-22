Friday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A woman charged in a gruesome murder investigation in Evansville made her first court appearance as police continue to investigate what exactly happened.

Family and friends will be saying goodbye to Henderson’s Lofton Hazelwood. The UK student died earlier this week after being found unresponsive at his fraternity.

A wild story developing in New Mexico. Officials say it was actor Alec Baldwin who fired a prop gun that killed a woman on the set of a movie.

A change of the guard is happening soon in Daviess County. Sheriff Keith Cain is retiring come December 1.

About 2,400 CenterPoint Energy customers in Newburgh are currently without power.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

