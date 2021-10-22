EVSC and teachers reach tentative contract agreement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC and its teachers have reached a tentative contract agreement.

If the new contract gets approved, starting teacher base salary would increase by $2,000.

The previous salary range was from $38,000 to $75,000 annually.

This year’s contracts would range from $40,000 to $80,500.

The deal has to be approved by the ETA and the EVSC school board.

The vote would most likely occur at the board’s meeting on Nov. 8.

