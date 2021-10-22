Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

EVSC and teachers reach tentative contract agreement

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC and its teachers have reached a tentative contract agreement.

If the new contract gets approved, starting teacher base salary would increase by $2,000.

The previous salary range was from $38,000 to $75,000 annually.

This year’s contracts would range from $40,000 to $80,500.

The deal has to be approved by the ETA and the EVSC school board.

The vote would most likely occur at the board’s meeting on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 2 people dead, 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home.
Arrest affidavit shows new details in deadly incident at Evansville home
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
The scene on Stinson Ave. early Wed. morning
EPD: 2 dead, including 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home
Lindsey Fields.
Woman arrested after victim showed up at hospital with gunshot wound
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead, including 1 child, in Hopkins Co. crash
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead, including 1 child, in Hopkins Co. crash

Latest News

10/22 Neighborhood Watch
10/22 Neighborhood Watch
EVSC and teachers reach tentative contract agreement
EVSC and teachers reach tentative contract agreement
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead, including 1 child, in Hopkins Co. crash
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead, including 1 child, in Hopkins Co. crash
Lori and Thomas Vinson (Source: FBI)
Union Co. couple sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots