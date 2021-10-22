Evansville woman makes prayer rugs and head scarves for Afghan refugees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Toni VanWormer decided to gather her friends and make items to help the refugees coming to the area feel more at home.

All the cutting and preparing of fabric started when Toni VanWormer saw a story about people in Germany sewing prayer rugs and head scarves for the Afghan refugees coming to their area.

”As they were making them and telling about it, I thought, ‘well we could do that, I could do that,’” said VanWormer.

So she got together a group of friends and got to work. They say the work is about providing for more than just physical needs.

”Everybody I talked to that’s helping the Afghans, they are helping them with furniture, with clothing, with kitchen utensils, with diapers, and all of those things we’re willing to gather together also; but there was nobody taking care of their spiritual, their religious needs,” said VanWormer.

The fabric store Let’s Sew in Evansville is no stranger to charitable work. The owner says they’ve worked with multiple charities or donated to people in need.

LaQuinta Schum, the owner of Let’s Sew said, ”People want to help one another. They want to know that they’ve had a part in bringing something good into other people’s lives.”

When Toni came to the store asking if they would like to contribute, Let’s Sew donated over 200 yards of fabric, and offered to sell whatever else they’d need for at a discount.

A lot of the fabric they had to donate was from their annual fabric drive, where if you have any at home you’re not still in love with, you can come, donate it, and they’ll give you a coupon to get something maybe you’ll like a little bit more.

About 80 percent of the fabric for the project came from Let’s Sew. They say they’re eager to help people when they can.

Schum said, ”I wouldn’t make a very good preacher, I’m a terrible nurse, so this is what I can do.”

Toni contacted a mosque in Newburgh to make sure the prayer rugs they made would fit the people’s needs. They’re planning on making 75 of each size, for men, women, and children; as well as 75 headscarves. Toni says this wouldn’t be possible without her friends.

”I’ve got a really great group of friends, and they all are eager to help, help the community, help each other. We’re very, I don’t know how to say it. We love each other.”

She says what they make will go first to the people coming to Owensboro, then any leftovers will go to Camp Atterbury.

Toni and her friends are taking the materials and making kits, so they’ll need some help putting the prayer rugs together. They say they’re easy to do, so even if you’re a beginning sewer you can help.

If you’re interested in sewing a prayer rug, you can contact Toni directly at 812-499-1660.

Some sizes will be ready to sew as early as Saturday, and they’re planning to have them ready to donate on the second week of November.

