COVID-19 booster shots approved for Moderna and J&J

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The FDA and CDC have now given the all-clear to booster shots for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Health officials nationally and locally say this is an exciting milestone to keep us all safe. Plus, approval of “mix and match” shots makes safety more more accessible for everyone.

“It is good news,” said Deaconess pharmacy service line manager Brian Spencer. “We’ve seen some waning efficacy with the primary series, not a lot, but some.”

The CDC says to be eligible you need to be age 65 or older, or over 18 at high-risk.

That means those who:

- live in long-term care

- have underlying health conditions

- those who work or live in high-risk settings

Officials say those eligible can get the booster six months after the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna, and two months after a J&J dose.

Officials also approved “mix and match” booster shots, which means your booster doesn’t have to be the same company as your initial shots.

“There’s so many vaccine locations, and in a lot of rural communities there may only be one or two,” said Spencer. “So if you got the Moderna series, but the only thing available in your area is Pfizer, that’s what the CDC and FDA are saying it’s okay to get that Pfizer instead of having to drive an hour.”

Opportunities for people to be the most protected they can be, and if you’ve been hesitant.. Spencer says talk to your doctor.

“So many people look to other outlets for information and don’t go talk to their primary care provider,” said Spencer. “95 percent of doctors in the U.S. have been vaccinated. There’s a lot of information, they’ve studied, they’ve read the literature. So I would advise people if they still have questions, concerns, you’re not sure what to believe what’s out in social media, or what you’re hearing your friends say, go talk to your doctor.”

As for the kids, Deaconess officials tell me they’re expecting a delivery of pediatric vaccines the first week of November, and will make distribution plans once they’re given the green light.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.