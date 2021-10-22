Indiana Supreme Court implementing pre-eviction diversion program

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Supreme Court is ordering statewide actions for trial courts as recommended by the Indiana Eviction Task Force.

State officials say the Court is implementing a statewide pre-eviction diversion program in an effort to help landlords and tenants access available federal funds.

The Court’s order details the actions required (as of November 1) for trial courts in potential eviction matters.

Landlords and tenants in need of assistance are encouraged to visit courts.in.gov/housing to learn about available rental assistance programs to cover some or all back rent for eligible tenants, free settlement conferences to discuss specific situations with help from a neutral facilitator, and potential resources for legal assistance.

According to a press release, the Supreme Court aims to implement the pre-eviction diversion program to foster economic and housing stability for both tenants and landlords and create a better outcome for all, including local communities.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.