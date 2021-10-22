Birthday Club
Coroner reveals autopsy results of suspect in Stinson Ave. shooting; identifies victim

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says 46-year-old Carey Hammond, the man shot and killed by police, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Last mugshot for Carey Hammond.
Last mugshot for Carey Hammond.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Police went to the home after getting a call that a body was inside.

Lockyear has identified that body as 50-year-old Timothy Ivy. Ivy’s autopsy is schedule for Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Police say Hammond killed Ivy after finding Ivy and a woman with his girlfriend inside the home.

Police say they found the woman restrained and she had been beaten and raped.

Hammond’s girlfriend, 36-year old Heidi Carter was arrested.

Heidi Carter.
Heidi Carter.(Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)

She’s facing a long list of charges including murder, and abuse of a corpse.

