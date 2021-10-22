Coroner reveals autopsy results of suspect in Stinson Ave. shooting; identifies victim
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says 46-year-old Carey Hammond, the man shot and killed by police, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
Police went to the home after getting a call that a body was inside.
Lockyear has identified that body as 50-year-old Timothy Ivy. Ivy’s autopsy is schedule for Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.
Police say Hammond killed Ivy after finding Ivy and a woman with his girlfriend inside the home.
Police say they found the woman restrained and she had been beaten and raped.
Hammond’s girlfriend, 36-year old Heidi Carter was arrested.
She’s facing a long list of charges including murder, and abuse of a corpse.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.