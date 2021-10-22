Birthday Club
Cloudy & Cooler

Thunderstorms: Sunday P.M.
10/19 14 First Alert 4pm
10/19 14 First Alert 4pm
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and cooler as high temps drop into the lower 60s. Patchy drizzle through this afternoon but less breezy. Tonight, becoming partly cloudy with lows sinking into the mid-40s.

Saturday, becoming mostly cloudy with high temps in the mid-60s. Clouds increasing during the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and breezy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 70s. Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms likely through early Monday. A severe thunderstorms possible under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.

