Carmi-White County RB Isaac King wins Week 9 Touchdown Live POTW crown

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Carmi-White County running back Isaac King was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week for Week 9 on Thursday, receiving 4,266 total votes.

King stepped up big for the Bulldogs last Friday, despite a 34-8 loss to Johnston City,

[HIGHLIGHTS: Johnston City vs. Carmi-White Co.]

The star running back made his presence felt against the Indians, running 31 times for 203 yards and scoring his team’s lone touchdown of the night.

King also passed a personal milestone by eclipsing 2,000 rushing yards for his high school career.

The Bulldogs will compete in their final regular-season game against Flora on Friday at 7 p.m.

