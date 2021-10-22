On Alert for possible severe storms late Sunday-Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Stubborn clouds held temps in the upper 50s across the Tri-State on Friday. Cloudy and cool Friday night with lows in the middle 40s Saturday morning. Cloudy skies linger through Saturday with a few showers possible during the day. High on Saturday will top out around 62. As a warm front lifts north of the area Saturday night/early Sunday, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Sunday will be mainly sunny, warmer and more humid with southwest winds and highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front will push into the Tri-State late Sunday. Strong to severe storms may form ahead of this front and will move across the area west-to-east from Sunday evening through Monday. There is a chance for overnight severe weather from Sunday night through Monday morning. At this point, it looks like all modes of severe weather are possible. We will be on alert for storms late Sunday/early Monday.

