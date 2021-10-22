Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

On Alert for possible severe storms late Sunday-Monday

10/19 14 First Alert 10pm
10/19 14 First Alert 10pm
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Stubborn clouds held temps in the upper 50s across the Tri-State on Friday. Cloudy and cool Friday night with lows in the middle 40s Saturday morning. Cloudy skies linger through Saturday with a few showers possible during the day. High on Saturday will top out around 62. As a warm front lifts north of the area Saturday night/early Sunday, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Sunday will be mainly sunny, warmer and more humid with southwest winds and highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front will push into the Tri-State late Sunday. Strong to severe storms may form ahead of this front and will move across the area west-to-east from Sunday evening through Monday. There is a chance for overnight severe weather from Sunday night through Monday morning. At this point, it looks like all modes of severe weather are possible. We will be on alert for storms late Sunday/early Monday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 2 people dead, 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home.
Arrest affidavit shows new details in deadly incident at Evansville home
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
The scene on Stinson Ave. early Wed. morning
EPD: 2 dead, including 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home
Lindsey Fields.
Woman arrested after victim showed up at hospital with gunshot wound
Dorothy "Donnie" Schneider visits Orange Beach, Alabama.
Warrick Co. woman’s visit to the beach goes viral

Latest News

14 First Alert 10/22 - Midday
14 First Alert 10/22 - Midday
Cloudy & Cooler
14 First Alert 10/22
14 First Alert 10/22
Clouds & showers for the weekend