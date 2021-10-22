6-year-old to host community event Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A six-year-old boy is hosting a fun event to give back to the community Saturday.

We introduced you to Aiyden Scott Drain last month in September.

He’s an artist whose work caught the eye of an Evansville police officer. He’s sold several more pieces since then.

He’s now using the money to host an event that will include a bounce house and other family friendly activities.

”Well this is just my 25 percent, and I just wanted to thank the community. It’s a cycle, I make the art, they like it, they buy it,” says Drain.

The event will be at Vann Park from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Aiyden also sells his art at the same location from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

