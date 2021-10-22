Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

6-year-old to host community event Sat.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A six-year-old boy is hosting a fun event to give back to the community Saturday.

We introduced you to Aiyden Scott Drain last month in September.

He’s an artist whose work caught the eye of an Evansville police officer. He’s sold several more pieces since then.

He’s now using the money to host an event that will include a bounce house and other family friendly activities.

”Well this is just my 25 percent, and I just wanted to thank the community. It’s a cycle, I make the art, they like it, they buy it,” says Drain.

The event will be at Vann Park from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Aiyden also sells his art at the same location from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 2 people dead, 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home.
Arrest affidavit shows new details in deadly incident at Evansville home
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
EPD: 2 dead, including 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home
EPD: 2 dead, including 1 shot by authorities at Evansville home
Lindsey Fields.
Woman arrested after victim showed up at hospital with gunshot wound
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead, including 1 child, in Hopkins Co. crash
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead, including 1 child, in Hopkins Co. crash

Latest News

6-year-old to host community event
6-year-old to host community event
Owensboro Parks and Recreation holding a piggy scavenger hunt where you can win prizes.
Owensboro Parks & Recreation holding piggy scavenger hunt
Crowds of people attended a candlelight vigil for domestic violence victims at Smothers Park in...
Candlelight vigil organized at Smothers Park in honor of domestic violence victims
Candlelight vigil organized at Smothers Park in honor of domestic violence victims
Candlelight vigil organized at Smothers Park in honor of domestic violence victims