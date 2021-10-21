Birthday Club
Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags

This is the Volvo logo on a wheel on a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the...
This is the Volvo logo on a wheel on a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DETROIT (AP) — Volvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

It’s the company’s third U.S. recall for the issue with air bag inflators made by supplier ZF/TRW.

It stems from the death of an unidentified U.S. driver. In all, the recalls cover more than a half-million vehicles.

The latest recall posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators covers XC70 and V70 wagons from the 2001 through 2007 model years that were built from Feb. 22, 2000 through May 4, 2007.

Dealers will replace the driver’s air bag “with a modern state-of-the-art propellant/inflator,” the Volvo documents say.

Owners in the latest recall will be notified by letter starting Dec. 14.

