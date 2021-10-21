Tri-State assistance programs available for Medicare open enrollment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Medicare open enrollment is currently in full effect.

Experts say now is the time for qualifying people to make changes.

For those already enrolled in Medicare, their social security is going to re-up the base coverage on its own.

Members will receive mail with information on the latest coverage options, as well as information about how to make changes.

Locally, resources are available to assist people as they consider what works best for them.

In Evansville, services are offered at SWIRCA & More.

The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) is a free service that offers counseling to give free unbiased information.

Melanie Garland, the Southwest Indiana Volunteer Supervisor for SHIP, says this enrollment period is all about finding extra coverage.

“That can be supplemental insurance, that can be a Medicare Advantage Plan or a drug plan,” Garland said. “So, social security will enroll them in what we call the ‘original part.’ So that’s your part A and your part B, and then we can enroll them in the rest.”

The Tri-State’s SHIP service locations are listed below:

Generations - 1019 N. 4th Street, Vincennes, IN 47591 Phone - 812-888-5880

SWIRCA & More - 16 W. Virginia Street, Evansville, IN Phone - 812-464-7817

Senior and Family Services - 211 E. Main Street, Washington, IN 47501 Phone - 812-254-1881

Spencer Co. Council on Aging - 421 Main Street Suite E, Rockport, IN 47635 Phone - 812-649-9828

Perry Co. Council on Aging - 200 N. 5th Street, Cannelton, IN 47520 Phone - 812-547-8115

Posey Co. Council on Aging - 611 W. 8th Street, Mount Vernon, IN 47620 Phone - 812-838-4656

Jasper Public Library - 100 3rd Avenue, Jasper, IN 47546 Phone - 812-567-2027

Shoals Public Library - 404 High Street, Shoals, IN 47581 Phone - 812-247-3838



