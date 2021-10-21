Tri-State assistance programs available for Medicare open enrollment
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Medicare open enrollment is currently in full effect.
Experts say now is the time for qualifying people to make changes.
For those already enrolled in Medicare, their social security is going to re-up the base coverage on its own.
Members will receive mail with information on the latest coverage options, as well as information about how to make changes.
Locally, resources are available to assist people as they consider what works best for them.
In Evansville, services are offered at SWIRCA & More.
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) is a free service that offers counseling to give free unbiased information.
Melanie Garland, the Southwest Indiana Volunteer Supervisor for SHIP, says this enrollment period is all about finding extra coverage.
“That can be supplemental insurance, that can be a Medicare Advantage Plan or a drug plan,” Garland said. “So, social security will enroll them in what we call the ‘original part.’ So that’s your part A and your part B, and then we can enroll them in the rest.”
The Tri-State’s SHIP service locations are listed below:
- Generations - 1019 N. 4th Street, Vincennes, IN 47591
- Phone - 812-888-5880
- SWIRCA & More - 16 W. Virginia Street, Evansville, IN
- Phone - 812-464-7817
- Senior and Family Services - 211 E. Main Street, Washington, IN 47501
- Phone - 812-254-1881
- Spencer Co. Council on Aging - 421 Main Street Suite E, Rockport, IN 47635
- Phone - 812-649-9828
- Perry Co. Council on Aging - 200 N. 5th Street, Cannelton, IN 47520
- Phone - 812-547-8115
- Posey Co. Council on Aging - 611 W. 8th Street, Mount Vernon, IN 47620
- Phone - 812-838-4656
- Jasper Public Library - 100 3rd Avenue, Jasper, IN 47546
- Phone - 812-567-2027
- Shoals Public Library - 404 High Street, Shoals, IN 47581
- Phone - 812-247-3838
