Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’ve got new details this morning on the deadly situation that unfolded on Evansville’s west side yesterday morning. Police records detail the gruesome timeline of what went down in the home that lead to two people’s deaths.

New developments in the Gabby Petito murder case. The FBI now saying they found human remains near a backpack that could be Brian Laundrie’s.

A Greenville elementary school is remembering a beloved teacher who was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash.

The FDA just signed off on emergency use for two new boosters and combining COVID-19 vaccines. Now it comes down to a decision from the CDC.

The EPD is investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound in Evansville.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.